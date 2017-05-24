Car sales nervously reliant on PCP

The Irish car trade is becoming increasingly nervous that its reliance on cheap, subsidised PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) finance is building a castle of debt on the sand of a falling market

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi) has commissioned a report by analysts Grant Thornton, which is due to be presented, in preliminary form, in the coming weeks, and both car dealers and consumers are keen to see the report’s conclusions.

PCPs, which defray a significant chunk of the cost of buying a new car by using the expected residual value to reduce the amount borrowed, have gone way beyond popular and have become a driving force within the industry. Some dealers are reporting that as many as 70 per cent of their new car sales are based on PCP.

These very worries are exercising legislators both in the UK and the US markets. The US market is becoming increasingly concerned about sub-prime practices in the car loan market, which has now spiked above $1.1-trillion (€1 trillion) in value. Late payments and defaults on this massive loan pile are increasing, leading some analysts to fret that a collapse in car loan repayments could precipitate a second financial crisis.

In the UK, the Bank of England is becoming increasingly concerned about the £40-billion (€47 billion) car loan industry, both for similar sub-prime reasons as the US market, and also because of concerns over mis-selling of loans, similar to the recent travails of payment protection insurance. PCP and car Hire Purchase plans are almost unique in the financial world because they’re sold not by financial professionals, but by car dealers. While the industry claims that all sales personnel are trained to deal with these issues, the fact is that many are under increasing pressure to meet lofty monthly sales targets, and the generally accepted wisdom is that if the bank or finance house says okay to the loan, then all must be well.

In Ireland, PCPs are not licensed as a specific product, but come under general financial conduct rules. The Bank of England seems to be looking at changing its status on PCPs, and regulating them specifically, but the Central Bank did not respond to requests for comment when The Irish Times asked if similar thoughts were afoot here.

The Bank of England’s Financial Conduct Authority has stated that “We are concerned that there may be a lack of transparency, potential conflicts of interest and irresponsible lending in the motor finance industry. We will conduct an explanatory piece of work to identify those who use these products and assess the sales process, whether the products cause harm and due diligence that firms undertake before providing motor finance.” Here at home, there still seems to be some confusion as to whether PCPs fall under the purview of either the Central Bank or the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC).

One dealer, speaking anonymously, told The Irish Times that “more regulation is probably a good thing, depending on how the regulations come. You can go too far with these things. PCPs are good, especially in that they have allowed a car park of buyers with older cars, who wouldn’t have had much equity in their cars, to buy into new models, which are both safer and more eco-friendly. If it [the market] goes wrong, it will be because of a flood of UK imports, most likely. The biggest damage to dealers would not really be the underwriting, but the fact that people would not be able to trade up as easily because they would have less equity at the end of the deal.” Interestingly, the same dealer told The Irish Times that while they don’t see much downward pressure on second-hand prices yet, PCPs, because of their apparent value, are reducing demand for one-year old cars, because the repayments on a new car can be cheaper.

The benefit of a PCP is supposedly double-sided – car buyers enjoy reduced monthly repayments and are effectively guaranteed that the residual value of their car will, at the end of the finance period, cover the remaining cost of the loan. Car dealers enjoy the increased sales that come with more affordable credit, receive bonuses from financial houses for encouraging people to take out loans and further benefit from customers returning to “roll over” their PCP into a new agreement for a new car. Renewal rates for PCP buyers are running as high as 60 per cent, depending on the brand in question, a customer loyalty rating for which most car makers would give their eye-teeth.

So what’s the problem? While Simi assured The Irish Times that the Grant Thornton report has not been commissioned on foot of any specific concerns, there are apparently worries within the dealer community that the underwriting of used car values, inherent to the PCP deal, could be just waiting to bite both dealers and consumers.

Although the terms and conditions of each loan differ from brand to brand and between finance houses, the way it works is this. The Guaranteed Minimum Future Value of the car (GMFV) is built into the PCP agreement at the beginning. Generally speaking, it’s under-estimated, to allow for potential market fluctuations and to allow owners to build up equity in their car – value over and above the GMFV which will then act as a deposit on their next purchase. For the most part, those values are underwritten by the dealers, meaning that they are exposed to any collapse in second-hand values. Consumers are at risk too – if second-hand values fall, their car will cover the final cost of the loan, but there may be nothing left in its value to act as a deposit for a new car if they chose to roll over, or worse; they may have to pay a final loan amount that will be more than the effective value of the car.

Is the Irish consumer in danger, then? For now, probably not. The fact is that as long as residual values stay high, then the PCP train can continue chugging happily along. The Irish car market is experiencing some severe wobbles so far this year, though. New car sales are down by 10 per cent for the year so far, and that is itself a figure boosted by rampant pre-registering. According to figures from Motorcheck, more than 15,000 cars have been registered across the last sales days of the first four months of the year, indicating that they have been either pre-registered as “demos” or sold in bulk to hire-drive or fleet deals. Those cars will place a downward drag on second-hand prices, as will 31,000 cars imported from the UK, a 50 per cent increase on last year.

Then there’s the concern over potential changes to the car tax system. The Government is increasingly joining in with international concerns over the effect of diesel exhaust fumes on air quality and public health, and it is likely that we will shortly see proposals to begin moving drivers away from diesel power and towards hybrid and electric models. Such moves could severely undermine the residual values of the many thousands of diesel cars sold here since the introduction of the Co2-based taxation system in 2008, a move which dramatically reduced the values of petrol-powered cars at the time.