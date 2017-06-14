BMW tries to revive its spacious GT with a 6 Series badge

BMW is having another crack at the whole GT idea - a mixture of long-wheelbase luxury saloon, estate, and hatchback - but obviously reckons that the whole concept needs a dose of extra poshness. Hence, the replacement for the unloved and slow-selling 5 Series GT will become the 6 Series GT, although a quick glance at the front (which is styled identically to a 5 Series saloon) will fool nobody…

Still, to judge from these first photos, the new 6 Series GT will look a touch sleeker and more elegant than the dumpy old 5 Series GT. BMW says that the car is 150kg lighter than it used to be, and has sleek aerodynamics of just 0.25cd.

Inside, the idea once again is to offer 7 Series space for a 5 Series (sorry, 6 Series) price, but with the practicality and versatility of a 5 Series Touring estate. So, you get a long wheelbase for maximum rear legroom, and a full-width rear seat that might just have enough space for three adults to sit side-by-side. Boot space with the seats up is a pretty huge 610-litres, and that can be expanded to 1,800-litres if you fold the back seats down.

Up front, the cabin is more or less lifted directly from the new G30 5 Series, so you get electronic ‘Black Panel’ dials, the new 10.25-inch touchscreen with ‘tile’ layout for iDrive and the new generation heads-up display (which is arguably the best in the business).

For the chassis, rear air suspension comes as standard, and you can spec it with all-round air suspension, Dynamic Damper Control, active roll stabilisation and Integral Active Steering. Vehicle height can be adjusted either automatically or at the touch of a button and you can spec xDrive four-wheel drive with any engine.

Speaking of engines, three will be available at launch - a 630i petrol four-cylinder turbo with 258hp, a 640i turbo six-cylinder petrol with 340hp, and a 630d six-cylinder diesel with 265hp.

All models will be equipped for partially autonomous driving, including active cruise control with stop & go function, steering and lane control assistant, lane departure warning system, lane change warning and side collision warning, evasion aid, crossing traffic warning system, priority warning and wrong-way warning system, plus hazard warning through link-up with other BMW vehicles and remote control parking using the BMW Display Key.

Prices for the 6 Series GT will be announced later in the year, and sales will start in Ireland from November 11th.