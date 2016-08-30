BMW offers a sneak peak of its new 5 Series

Want to see what the new BMW 5 Series looks like four full months ahead of its official unveiling? Well you’re kind of in luck because BMW has just released this image of the new 5, fully undisguised.

Unfortunately, it’s only a top-down image of a cartoon 5 Series, shown on a mobile phone screen. The whole idea is to publicise BMW’s new ‘Remote View 3D’ system, which uses the car’s all-round parking cameras to allow you to view remotely what’s happening next to or near your car. The possibilities are potentially mind-boggling…

Remote view

BMW is being quiet with details of both the new car and the new Remote View system for the moment, but we do know that the new 5 will adopt the G30 model designation (the current car is F10) and that it will shed a massive 100kg in weight. How? Because BMW is taking the expertise which it has built up with the electric i-models and applying to mainstream production cars. As with the current 7 Series, the new 5 will have a good deal of carbon-fibre in its structure, as well as aluminium and high-strength steel.

Most of the engine range will be carried over, but the most basic 518d is likely to adopt a version of the fuel-sipping 1.5-litre three-cylinder which is already being claimed to offer as much as 72mpg. In a car as big as a 5, that’s quite something.

There will be hybrid and plugin hybrid versions too, and there are rumours of a new range-topping M550d six-cylinder 3.0 diesel with not two but four turbochargers and more than 400hp.

The new 5 will also come with a full suite of autonomous features (with possible input from Apple, although that’s not yet confirmed) which will allow it to drive itself, up to a point, on main roads and motorways.