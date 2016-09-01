Apple may develop self-driving car with BMW

The latest twist and turn in the Apple car story could be a link-up between the tech giant and BMW. Suggested to Apple World magazine by Gene Munster, an analyst with financial experts Piper Jaffray, the two companies could initially combine to create self-driving software for existing BMWs, before potentially working together on a full-blown Apple car.

“We believe that Apple could release some of its learnings before 2021 as it continues to develop its own car,” Munster told Apple World.

“For example, autonomous driving software could come out earlier via an automotive partner or more advanced CarPlay features. In terms of the market, as we’ve previously written, BMW might be the best comp for what Apple could do with the car in a wildly successful long-term scenario. BMW brand sold 1.9 million vehicles worldwide in 2015. At a $75,000 price, that would represent a $142.5 billion revenue opportunity.”

Apple and BMW have already worked closely together developing in-car entertainment systems and connectivity options, but BMW itself has recently baulked at getting too deeply entangled with technology providers, citing concerns over owner privacy.

BMW’s Ian Robertson has previously said “there’s plenty of people out there saying: ‘Give us all the data you’ve got and we can tell you what we can do with it’. Several companies have said: ‘We’d like to know that data because then we will know whether it’s an adult or a child sitting in the car’.

“If you also tell us how long the engine’s been running, then we know from the navigation system, they’re about to pass a McDonald’s, the car’s been running for three hours, and the child’s probably hungry.”

It’s simply the latest rumour in a project which Apple has never conclusively stated will lead to an actual Apple-badged vehicle. Apple is still keeping quiet about exactly what “Project Titan” – it’s in-house code name for the car-related project – is actually about. Apple car? More in-car software? An Apple-ised BMW? We will simply have to wait and see.