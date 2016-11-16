99. Toyota Yaris: sensible, reliable and surprisingly spacious

As sensible as a pair of plain, black court shoes and just as likely to be put into service by those with a vocation, the Yaris is in its own quiet way something of an icon of motoring.

No, it’s not exciting to drive and no, its silhouette isn’t going to adorn posters on small boys’ walls, but when it comes to sensible, uncomplicated and really surprisingly spacious motoring, it honestly is hard to beat.

It has far more space in the back seats than most rivals, and while the 1.0 VVTi engine isn’t an undiluted powerhouse, it’s smooth, easygoing and certainly very economical.

Recent styling changes have made the Yaris a little more distinctive in the looks department, while updates to the hybrid model have made it rather more pleasant to drive on a long journey than before.

Now that Toyota is taking it rallying in the World Rally Championship, perhaps we’ll feel better disposed towards it.

Price range: €14,995 to €20,640

Co2 emissions: 75 to 114g/km

Which one? 1.0 VVTi Luna

PCP from €145 per month