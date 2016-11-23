62 Toyota RAV4: A simple design well executed

The current RAV4 has been a big seller in the Irish market since launch and it’s not hard to see why. Reasonable prices, spacious interior and typically high levels of build quality make it something of a no-brainer when it comes to buying a family-sized SUV. But, somewhat surprisingly, there’s slightly more to the RAV4 than meets the eye. Of course what does meet the eye first of all is the rather OTT styling, which has been revised this year. It’s a bit in-your-face at times, but rather more distinctive than is the norm for a Toyota, which is good. The cabin is simple, plain and well made and leg room in the back seats is excellent. The RAV’s secret weapon, though, is its handling. On truly challenging roads, the RAV4 really steps up to the plate with sharp steering and excellent suspension control which makes it a better choice than many supposedly more sophisticated rivals. That’s true for the diesel model at any rate, but sadly not for the Hybrid which isn’t as good to drive and is too thirsty and pricey to be competitive.

Price range: €29,950 to €43,800

Co2 emissions: 118 to 124g/km

Which one? 2.0 D4D Luna Sport

PCP from €287 per month