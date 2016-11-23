61 Renault Twingo: It’s no Porsche but still very nippy

Here, with classic motoring journalist perversity, is a car that is technically not all that great, but one which we just flat-out like so much that it gets a decent placing in this list. The Twingo is Renault’s smallest, and thanks to being based on the same mechanical package as the Smart ForFour, it’s actually rear-engined. Now, those hoping that means the Twingo is a junior Porsche 911 will be disappointed, as Renault has been careful to eradicate any trace of the engine’s position in the dynamic make-up, but the Twingo still feels appealingly nippy and engaging to drive, as long as you’ve gone for the beefier turbocharged engine. The cabin is reasonably roomy and tolerably well made, but the bonnet has an unnerving habit of flapping about at motorway speeds. The Twingo’s best trick though is its turning circle. Unencumbered with any mechanical bits between the wheels, it can out-turn a London Taxi and makes shopping centre car parks an utter hoot. Cute styling really lifts its appeal, and the upcoming GT version should be really good fun. Not perfect, then, but we do kind like it.

Price range: €13,990 to €16,590

Co2 emissions: 100 to 115g/km

Which one? 900cc TCE Dynamique

PCP from €139 per month