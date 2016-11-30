58 Nissan GT-R: devastatingly fast and capable supercar

The GT-R has, in its current form, been hanging around for a while now, but when your form is this good, why change?

As it has always been, the GT-R is a car that demonstrates that when your engineering and performance are up to snuff, you don’t need some fancy “premium” badge to worm your way into the global public’s affections.

The GT-R may have supercar thrust, but it wears with pride the same badge as a humble Micra or Pulsar.

V6 engine

The details of the GT-R have become legend: 3.8-litre V6 engines assembled in a “clean room” to avoid abrasive dust or other particles, tyres pumped up with pure nitrogen because regular air isn’t stable enough and computer-aided handling that makes Nasa engineers stare at their shoes and mumble excuses.

Whether it’s the standard 570hp version or the bonkers 600hp NISMO model, all the tech just fades away and you’re left with a devastatingly fast and capable car which can entertain like a Mazda MX-5.

Cheaper than a Porsche 911 Turbo and just as quick – now who could argue with that?

Price range: €160,000 (approx) to POA

Co2 emissions: 275g/km

Which one? NISMO

PCP from €POA