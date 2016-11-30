57 Citroen C4 Picasso: Handsome MPV with comfort

As distinctively French as a long baguette and a string of onions, the C4 Picasso has carved out a nice little niche for itself as the family seven-seater for those who still like to have a whiff of style about the place. For a practical MPV, it is pretty good looking, from the glowering front end to the way the window trim helps to disguise the bulk and height of the back end. The default engine is the 1.6 diesel, now in much improved 120hp BlueHDI trim, but don’t rule out the 1.2 PureTech turbo petrol three-cylinder engine out of hand – for low mileage drivers it’s definitely the better option. Comfort is excellent up front, and the all-screens dashboard still looks quite dramatic even now, with familiarity. The control systems can be a bit fiddly, but there’s good space in the back and useable room in the third row. Five-seat version with a shorter roof is fine but a bit pointless next to the full seven-seater.

Price range: €26,695 to €37,845

Co2 emissions: 100 to 115g/km

Which one? 1.6 120hp BlueHDI Feel

PCP from €393 per month