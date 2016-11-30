56 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Unassailable luxury

Many have challenged, but few (if any, indeed) have ever managed to topple the S-Class from the top of the luxury car pile. Yes, a BMW 7 Series is more fun to drive, an Audi A8 is a touch more subtle, a Range Rover is more intrepid and a Maserati Quattroporte more invigorating. None of those quite manages to put the entire package of luxury motoring together quite so well as the Big S though. In its most basic forms (basic being a relative term in this instance) the S is big, comfy, quiet and smooth. Of course, it’s a tech-fest from stem to stern from the air suspension that can, optionally, be equipped with a radar that scans the road surface ahead to driver assistance systems that blur the line between current cars and their robotic future. In the S350 diesel or S300 diesel hybrid, you simply sit back and enjoy all that. In the S400 hybrid, S500 V8 or S500 plug-in hybrid you do the same but either at a faster rate of knots or with a clean environmental conscience. In the S63 or S65 AMG models you elbow the chauffeur out of the way and go powersliding. Gorgeous Coupe version is ideal Cannes transport; Cabriolet version of that the ideal way to tan in Cannes. Maybach and Pullman limos for plutocrats and tinpot dictators worldwide.

Price range: €98,095 to €356,075

Co2 emissions: 65 to 279g/km

Which one? S500 L Plug-in Hybrid

PCP from €POA