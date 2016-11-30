55 Peugeot 308: It’s no road-rocket, but this won’t steer you wrong

Peugeot certainly seems to be coming out of the early-2000s doldrums in which it rather unexpectedly found itself, and the 308 is a cornerstone of that revival. Compared to the previous 308 and the dreadful 307, it’s little short of a revelation and it stacks up well against the likes of the VW Golf and Ford Focus. Space in the back is rather tight in the five-door hatch, less so in the longer-wheelbase estate, but the cabin will not please all with its high-dials, tiny-wheel layout. We find it relatively easy to get on with, but many don’t.

At least Peugeot has got the all-important quality right this time around and, aside from a couple of cheap plastic panels, the 308 feels properly well-made. It’s also very nice to drive. That tiny wheel gives decent feedback from the road underneath, and while it’s no road-rocket, the 308 is a pleasant steer.

Best engine by far is the turbocharged 1.2-litre PureTech petrol, especially in 130hp form, which really shows what a folly our recent conversion to mass diesel motoring has been. The 1.6 BlueHDI is good if you really want an oil burner and, oh, did we say no road-rocket? We must have forgotten the invigorating 308 GTI in either 250hp or PeugeotSport-tweaked 270hp forms which, while not perfect, is perfectly good enough.

Price range: €19,550 to €40,175

CO2 emissions: 94 to 139g/km

Which one? 1.2 PureTech SW estate Allure

PCP: from €POA