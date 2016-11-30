54 Porsche Macan: SUV that’s seriously good to drive

How was this thing ever not going to sell like the proverbial heated buns? Or cronuts for that matter? The ugly-fugly original Cayenne had been widely pilloried by Porsche-philes but went on to such staggering success that Porsche became the most financially successful car maker on the planet and even tried to buy out VW with its Cayenne takings. The Macan – smaller, slightly more affordable and good looking right from the get-go – was simply never going to fail. It may seem ever so slightly perverse to be recommending a two-tonne SUV with a Porsche badge that’s actually a tarted-up Audi Q5, but here we are. The Macan is seriously good to drive, has an excellent interior and some very tempting powerplants. Basic 252hp 2.0-litre petrol turbo is good enough for most, but you’ll want either the V6 S Diesel or the intoxicating 440hp Turbo. Roomy enough to ensure that growing kids don’t have to mean giving up Porsche ownership, and it has devastatingly good handling. Jaguar’s F-Pace is its closest rival. No base 2.0-litre diesel model yet, and we may not get one in the wake of dieselgate.

Price range: €70,916 to €122,512

Co2 emissions: 161 to 217g/km

Which one? Turbo. Definitely Turbo.

PCP from €POA