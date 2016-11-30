52 Ford Mondeo: Stylish but lacking in substance

If there is one area in which the current Mondeo really scores, it’s in styling. Even two years on from its Irish launch (and five since it was launched in the US as the Fusion) it is still a properly handsome car, with that big, bold grille and narrow, piercing lights. It properly doesn’t hurt that from some angles, you could actually mistake it for a Mustang. Unfortunately, that’s where the Mondeo’s chart-topping abilities end. The rest is not bad, but there are some notable flaws. Early models had considerable build-quality issues, while the 2.0-litre TDCI diesels are only middling compared to some others. The 1.5 EcoBoost petrol is probably the best engine in the Mondeo, actually. The cabin is roomy, but fit and finish isn’t up to VW levels and the lay-out of the controls and the big colour touchscreen is pretty messy. You are, however, getting a lot of car for your money, unless of course you’re buying the €40k+ quasi-luxury Vignale model, which must surely count as one of the biggest miss-steps since Anton du Beke didn’t win Strictly.

Price range: €28,845 to €50,480

Co2 emissions: 104 to 141g/km

Which one? 1.5 EcoBoost 160hp Titanium

