51 VW Passat: It’s a class act and feels artisan-built

We’ve often spoken about how premium models such as the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 have encroached so far on traditional family saloon turf that such cars are becoming more and more of a rare sight. The Passat then is when the trad family three-box pushes back against the premium hordes. Yes, it’s a Passat so that means it’s reasonably affordable, definitely very sensible and properly spacious. Family buyers will love its roomy back seats and boot (especially the handsome estate version) while business buyers will appreciate the comfort of the front, especially on long journeys. What makes the Passat stand out, though, is the sheer classiness of it. OK, so the styling is a touch predictable, and the cabin looks a bit plain some of the time, but everything looks and feels as if assembled by artisans, rather than being bolted together in a factory. Plus, it’s premium-car quiet, even the diesel models. 4x4 Alltrack and plug-in hybrid GTE models add variety but they’re pretty expensive.

Price range: €27,635 to €51,505

Co2 emissions: 39 to 135g/km

Which one? 1.6 TDI Highline

PCP from €329 per month