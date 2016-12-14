5 Hyundai Tucson: Sales topper shows its worth

Who could have predicted it? The original, early-2000s, Hyundai Tucson was a decent product that was one of the first to give notice that Hyundai could do more than stack-’em-high-sell-’em-cheap. Its replacement, the ix35, was properly sophisticated and a deserved success.

The new Tucson, though? Bam – straight in at number one in the sales charts. A blip, we all thought, driven by aggressive early-days price offers. More familiar hatchbacks would soon re-assert their primacy in the top spot.

Nope. The Tucson has gone from strength to strength and will finish 2016 as Ireland’s best-selling car, the first time an SUV has taken the title. Deserved? Yes, with the caveat that there’s nothing exceptional going on here.

The Tucson doesn’t wow with innovation, and the 1.7 CRDI diesel could do with a touch more poke at times, but it’s hard to fault the comfort, the practicality, the reliability and the equipment levels.

Price range: €26,245 to €42,995

CO2 emissions: 119 to 160g/km

Which one? 1.7 CRDI Executive

PCP from €250 per month