49 Jaguar F-Type: An old-fashioned, loud-as-heck sports car

We all wept tears – tears with the heady tang of fibreglass resin about them – when TVR died. The iconoclastic Blackpool-based car maker produced cars of mad speed, mad styling and maddeningly poor quality. Flakier than a box of Cadbury’s finest, they were frustrating but enormous good fun.

While TVR is currently on the comeback trail, it may well find its old place in our hearts usurped by the Jaguar F-Type. A car very much in the TVR mould, it appears at times to be an exhaust note with the rest of the car thrown in for free. Not cheap (it’s far more expensive than a similarly quick Porsche 718 Cayman at the basic level), it is utterly gorgeous (all the more so as a coupe) and the 380hp supercharged V6 S is all the Jag you’ll ever need, with its thunderous roar and addictive overrun crackle.

Want more? Then you can upgrade to the 550hp V8 R or the truly nuts 575hp SVR, both with all-wheel drive and both with more of the character of the truly unhinged AC Cobra, rather than a mere TVR. Proof that, even as we plunge towards mass electric motoring, an old-fashioned, loud-as-heck sports car has appeal.

Price range: €93,340 to €178,370

CO2 emissions: 199 to 269g/km

Which one? V6 S Coupe is just perfect.

PCP: from €POA