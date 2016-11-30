48 Audi A1: Probably the best of the small premium hatchbacks

A posh Polo with a price tag suffused with delusions of grandeur? Sort of, but the A1 does rise somewhat above the station of its mechanical underpinnings and is, if we’re being sensible, probably the best of the small premium hatchbacks around. As much raw fun to drive as a Mini? Not really. As cute as a Fiat 500? Definitely not. As chic as a DS3? Nope, but the A1 represents a rather quieter, more broadly appealing centre ground.

It takes the style of larger Audis and pretty successfully shrinks that down to a compact size, and manages to mostly mimic the bigger cars’ interior quality and comfort too. It’s rather tight in the back (par for the course in this class, I’m afraid) but the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine will have you grinning from ear to ear as it revs and fizzes in a most un-Germanic fashion.

Not the most exciting car in its class then, but as an all-rounder rather tricky to beat.

Price range: €20,800 to €28,640

CO2 emissions: 89 to 112g/km

Which one? 1.0 TFSI S-Line

PCP: from €229 per month