46 VW Polo: Small, sturdy hatch offers reliability and quality

Another small car that is due for renewal in the next 12 months, the new Polo will have tough, but rather understated act to follow in replacing this generation.

Sturdy, sensible and resolutely square (in demeanour if not entirely in styling) the Polo is the small car for people who fancy something a little more stylish and premium feel than that which the Japanese firms can offer, but who fundamentally aren’t that bothered about showing off or even having fun.

Even the top-spec 150hp Blue GT versions are not all that invigorating to drive, and a basic, incorrectly-named 60hp Fun is positively somnambulant.

Social rectitude

That’s not the point though – the point is to offer the traditional VW strengths of quality, reliability and social rectitude in a small, reasonably affordable package.

The Polo does that rather well, although ideally we’d like to see a little more space in the back. Basic 60hp engine is surprisingly lively, but 1.2 TSI is the preferred, if rather more pricey, choice.

Price range: €15,530 to €25,060

Co2 emissions: 88 to 110g/km

Which one? 1.2 DSG Comfortline

PCP from €179 per month