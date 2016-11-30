45 Porsche 718 Boxster & Cayman: More power and not so thirsty

How can two little cylinders cause such controversy? In refreshing its Boxster convertible and Cayman coupe ranges, Porsche thought it would use the opportunity, with one eye on emissions regulations and improving fuel consumption, to drop in a new 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre turbocharged flat-four engine family.

And the internet, as the saying goes, went nuts . . . Porsche fans and devotees of the old flat-six engine were up in arms, saying that the flat-four has a droning, graceless exhaust note and . . . and that’s about it actually.

Less musical

It’s true that the sound of the engine is less musical than that of old, but it’s hardly dull (a mix of old Subaru and older Beetle) and the greater power and torque are really rather welcome.

As is the potential for better than 40mpg in real-world conditions. Minor styling tweaks have made the 718 better looking than before, while a new touch-screen cleans up the cabin. The Boxster convertible is now more expensive than the Cayman coupe but handling is sublime either way.

Price range: €64,932 to €86,057

Co2 emissions: 158 to 184g/km

Which one? Regular Cayman is all you’d need.

PCP from €POA