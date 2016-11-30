44 Renault Scenic: A looker, and great for hauling kids

The all-new Scenic feels as if it might be the last stand for the traditional mid-size SUV. As rivals such as Peugeot and Opel rush to launch people carriers that are more like 4x4s, the Scenic is making a bold statement for the goodness of the monospace. It is a lot sleeker looking than the last one though, with a more swoopy roofline and a taller ride-height, presumably to snag those SUV fans who aren’t quite paying attention. The cabin is roomy enough, but possibly not quite as roomy as you’d hope and it suffers a little from the fact that the individual rear seats have been replaced by a split/fold bench. It’s a good car for hauling kids though, with a centre console that slides back and forth with extra cupholders for them as needs, while the optional glass roof makes the cabin feel pleasingly airy and spacious. Engines and tyres are a tad noisy at times, but the handling actually isn’t bad at all. A highlight is the 20in wheels, standard on all models across the range. Suitable for Irish roads? Debatable, but they do look good.

Price range: TBA

Co2 emissions: 92 to 129g/km

Which one? The 1.5 diesel mild hybrid looks like a good choice, but we need to see the prices.

PCP from €TBA