4 Audi A4: this model is not so much changed as honed

It’s the quiet ones you have to watch. When we first encountered the new Audi A4, it was initially a little difficult to tell exactly what was new. The styling looked all but identical, the interior looked more or less the same and it seemed to drive rather like the old one too. But, just as you have to give time for a Kurinji plant to flower (as much as 12 years, in fact) so too time spent with the new A4 is revealing. After a while, you start to realise that while it is not changed, it is honed. It’s lighter, and feels lighter on its feet. Not invigorating to drive, perhaps, but very satisfying and with exceptional refinement. The cabin is all familiar Audi bits and pieces, but it really is very beautifully put together (even if the touch screen that’s not actually a touch-screen is occasionally frustrating) and space is just about good enough to make it a practical family wagon. Speaking of wagons, the Avant estate is by far the nicest version, and the standard 150hp 2.0 TDI is good enough that you won’t feel the need to upgrade.

Price range: €34,950 to €59,400

C02 emissions: 99 to 137g/km

Which one? A4 Avant 2.0 TDI S-Line

PCP from €359 a month