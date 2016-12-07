33 Honda CR-V: At the top of its game once again

Long a firm favourite with the suburban school run set, the CR-V rather blotted its copybook a bit in 2012 when this generation model was launched.

Too pricey, too noisy and too cheap in feel, we said. Kudos to Honda for reacting quickly and rolling out update after update that just made the CR-V better and better every time.

A cheaper front-drive 120hp 1.6 diesel model took care of pricing concerns, while a later 160hp version of the same engine, fitted with four-wheel drive, really made the CR-V feel genuinely desirable again.

Constant improvements in the cabin quality helped too, and the CR-V has never been short of space either in the back seats nor the boot.

The dreadful old six-speed automatic option has now been dropped in favour of a much smoother nine-speed unit and the sharper steering and revised suspension has really lifted the dynamic performance.

With reliability never really in doubt, the CR-V has become a justifiably firm favourite although the continued lack of a seven-seat version is annoying.

Price range: €34,895 to €48,485

Co2 emissions: 115 to 139g/km

Which one? ES Sport 4WD

PCP from €339 per month