32 Mercedes-Benz GLC: An almost effortlessly handsome SUV

Forget questions of whether or not it makes financial or practical sense to buy a GLC over and above a mechanically identical C-Class estate.

It doesn’t, clearly, but we are in a post-truth, post-rationality world these days and people have declared their undying, indeed blind love for the SUV.

Thankfully, then, the GLC is a car which, in isolation, deserves your adoration. It is almost effortlessly handsome, rendering Audi’s (outgoing) Q5 rather unremarkable and BMW’s X3 simply gauche.

The cabin is a meisterwerk too – lifted more or less entirely from the C-Class and absolutely none the worse for it. Space in front and back is adequate and the boot is big enough (even net of the difference necessary for the 4MATIC four-wheel drive) for all those runs to bring empty bottles of Pinot Grigio to the recycling centre (we’re making assumptions here).

To drive, it’s essentially quite ordinary, but very satisfying. The 2.1-litre diesel is noisier than the E-Class’s new 2.0-litre unit, but quieter than in some other models. Coupe version is pointless but surprisingly pleasant.

Price range: €37,880 to €55,475

Co2 emissions: 129 to 134g/km

Which one? GLC 220d AMG-Line

PCP: from €POA