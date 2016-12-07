30 Kia Sportage: Risky on the outside, safe on the inside

When Kia launched the previous Sportage it represented a serious step up in terms of both styling and quality for the Korean brand. In fact, it wouldn’t be too much to say that it was the first Kia to be genuinely, individually desirable without taking its price and warranty into account. The fact that the price and warranty were, respectively, low and long made it even more tempting and buyers flocked to it. Kia played a surprisingly risky game with this new Sportage – its styling is without question rather divisive, with those high-set headlamps and gaping grille. There is more than a little whiff of Mk1 Porsche Cayenne about it, and that’s not a compliment. Inside, it’s a safer choice, with lots of space, high-quality fixtures and fittings and good long-range comfort. To drive it’s rather bland but utterly safe, but the 115hp 1.7-litre diesel engine is a little lacklustre, albeit efficient. All Kia has to work out now is why the mechanically identical Hyundai Tucson is so far ahead of it in sales terms.

Price range: €25,695 to €37,595

CO2 emissions: 119 to 154g/km

Which one? 1.7 D EX

PCP from €241 per month