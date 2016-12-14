17 Tesla Model S: Charming upstart with few rivals

We know that the Tesla Model S will go down in history, we’re just not quite sure how. Right now, the Model S and its creator, space-exploring billionaire Elon Musk, have the whiff of Preston Tucker and his Tucker Torpedo about them. Game changing? Industry disrupting? Definitely, but do they have the staying power? There’s no doubting the Model S’ charms as it stands. Porsche-style performance, seven seats, a dashboard ripped from the USS Enterprise and a self-driving AutoPilot, all with zero emissions and around 500km of range on one charge. No wonder everyone from Mercedes to Volkswagen is scrambling to develop a rival to this all-electric upstart. It’s good to drive too (albeit not as good as a rival BMW it must be said) and looks great, especially with its recent grille-less facelift. But. But there have been concerns over things like reliability, like online safety (thanks to the Model S’ internet connectivity) and over the credibility of its AutoPilot. Plus there’s always the chance that Musk will get distracted by colonising Mars and forget to do a new Model S. For now though, this is truly ground-breaking stuff and the first truly useable (if very expensive) electric car.

Price range: €74,394 -€161,614

Co2 emissions: 0g/km

Which one? With 0-100kmh in 2.8secs, and 600km on a charge it has to be the P100D model.

PCP from €712 per month