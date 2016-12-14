13 Volvo XC90: second generation model bigger and technologically better

The success of the second generation Volvo XC90 could have been predicted almost with the regularity of the tides. The previous, slightly more mild-mannered XC90 had been a whopping success for the Swedes, so this second generation model was made bigger, more luxurious, more striking to look at and more technologically advanced. With the global crush on SUVs seemingly never-ending, Volvo knew it would be laughing all the way to the bank. At least Gothenburg remembered to put some effort in – the blond-wood-and-soft-leather cabin, dominated by that big iPad-style screen is a thing of wonder, there’s masses of space, room for adults in the third-row seats and excellent quality. The four-cylinder diesel engines are largely excellent, but the T8 plugin hybrid is annoyingly thirsty if you try to take it on a long journey. The ride quality is also far too harsh at times. Still, when Swedes become this handsome, they rarely fail to engage the public.

Price range: €64,950 to €81,200

C02 emissions: 49 to 149g/km

Which one? D4 Inscription should cover most bases

PCP from €635 a month