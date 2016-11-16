100. Ssangyong Tivoli: a poor man’s Qashqai that looks the part

The Tivoli was really the first Ssangyong model that was neither based on antediluvian Mercedes mechanicals shipped to Korea some time in the mid-1980s, and also wasn’t so ugly that it scared small children as it passed by.

In fact, the Tivoli is actually quite a good-looking car, and benefits from a bit of mixing and matching from the available colour options. Red with a black roof looks very smart indeed.

Inside, yes it’s all made from grim grey plastic but the driving position, seats and overall build quality are just fine, and it’s well equipped.

Space in the back is roughly comparable with a Qashqai but for about €5,000 less model-for-model, and if the 1.6 diesel engine is a bit too noisy, then it also manages to pull well and is decently economical.

Avoid the optional automatic gearbox and definitely avoid the XLV model which you’d think is a seven-seater but actually just has a bigger boot and is too expensive to justify.

Price range: €19,995 to €32,750

Co2 emissions: 109 to 167g/km

Which one? 1.6D ES

PCP from €POA