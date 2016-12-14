10 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: still a hugely desirable car

Our last year’s number one holder has seen its crown slip a little, but it’s still a hugely desirable car. The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is, in fairness, a little odd. It’s a four-door fastback hatchback based on a two-door coupe which is in turn based on a four-door saloon and estate. Which also has a five-door fastback liftback version. Confused? Okay then, just think of the Gran Coupe as a 4 Series coupe, with all the delectably muscular styling additions that make it so much more gorgeous than the default-choice 3 Series saloon, but with better practicality. So, while the back seats are no more roomy than in the two-door 4 Series, they are easier to get in and out of and that fastback boot has a volume that matches that of the 3 Series saloon. Even a base 418d feels invigorating to drive, or you could go for the life-changing torque of a 435d xDrive. A relatively straightforward 420d is probably sufficient, however. More expensive than a 3 Series, it’s true, but it does look and feel more special.

Price range: €44,500 to €71,050

Co2 emissions: 118 to 159g/km

Which one? 420d Gran Coupe M-Sport

PCP from €POA