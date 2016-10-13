Janet Jackson expecting first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson on Wednesday showed off her baby bump, confirming that she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 50.

People magazine carried an exclusive photo of a smiling Jackson with her hand on her abdomen. “We thank God for our blessing,” the singer told the celebrity outlet. She gave no further details

Jackson in April called off her Unbreakable world tour in a cryptic video selfie in which she said she was planning her family and had to rest up.

The singer posted a video on her Twitter account to announce the news. She did not say that she was pregnant, but said there had been a “sudden change” to the second leg of her tour — which started in August 2015. She continued: “Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. “I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. “But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, married her third husband, Qatari businessman Wissam al Mana, in 2012. – (Reuters)