It’s a wrap: Alone Christmas Cards

Indulge in a little nostalgia and raise funds to support vulnerable older people

Kevin Courtney

Christmas decorations on Grafton Street in 1961

Christmas decorations on Grafton Street in 1961

 

For many older people living on their own, Christmas is not a time of comfort and joy, but a time when they can feel more isolated and lonely.

Alone, the independent charity that supports older people in living independently at home, has partnered with Kelly Cards to release a range of Christmas cards to raise funds to provide support and services to vulnerable older people during the winter months.

There are eight designs, some depicting Dublin scenes of the recent past, and others harking back to a more nostalgic time. We particularly like the card showing Dublin’s Grafton Street at Christmas 1961, long before pedestrianisation, with ladies in their coats and fur hats waiting for a bus. The cards come in packs of eight, each with two designs, and cost €8.95. They are available in Dubray Books, Hodges Figgis, the National Gallery of Ireland and various bookshops, galleries and gift shops nationwide.

