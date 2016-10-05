Irish abroad: What initiatives do you want to see in Budget 2017?

Mary Mitchell-O’Connor’s proposal to introduce a reduced tax rate of 30 per cent for high-earning returning emigrants went down like a lead balloon last week.

As the Cabinet puts the finishing touches on its proposals for Budget 2017, to be announced next Tuesday October 11th, we want to know if there are initiatives you would like to see introduced. Do emigrants need incentives to move back to Ireland? If so, what do you think could work? Could special allowances be made for emigrants in relation to mortgages, for example, or would you like to see tax incentives?

Send your suggestions to emigration@irishtimes.com. Please include a few lines about yourself. A selection may be published on irishtimes.com in the coming days. Thank you.