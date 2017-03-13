Ireland in quotes: tell us yours

Last week, The Irish Times published 100 great quotes from Ireland’s history, and readers responded with some of their own suggestions, including Eoghan Ó Dúill’s offering of “I am a Catholic first and an Irishman second.” (WT Cosgrave) and “A Protestant parliament for a Protestant people.” (Edward Carson), while Tony LeBlanc felt this quote from Hugh Leonard should have been included: “The problem with Ireland is that it’s a country full of genius, but with absolutely no talent.”

