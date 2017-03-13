Ireland in quotes: tell us yours
We quoted Beckett and B*witched, Panti and Peig Sayers – now we want you to tell us what quotes best reflect Ireland
Last week, The Irish Times published 100 great quotes from Ireland’s history, and readers responded with some of their own suggestions, including Eoghan Ó Dúill’s offering of “I am a Catholic first and an Irishman second.” (WT Cosgrave) and “A Protestant parliament for a Protestant people.” (Edward Carson), while Tony LeBlanc felt this quote from Hugh Leonard should have been included: “The problem with Ireland is that it’s a country full of genius, but with absolutely no talent.”
If you have any quotes you think we’ve missed, email them to magazine@irishtimes.com with “Great quotes” in the subject line. We will publish a selection of the best online on St Patrick’s Day.