Index: Excellent food for thought on Daniel Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ and in Dublin’s Eatyard

RTÉ outsources young people’s department but those Gilmore Girls are back

Una Mullally

Mary Garrioch and Philip Tyler, two of the presenters of RTÉ children’s programme ‘Bosco’, in 1982. Photograph: © RTÉ Stills Library

Eatyard

Food market beside the Bernard Shaw pub on Dublin’s South Richmond Street. Open Thursday-Sunday with all kinds of deliciousness

Sudden Club Weekender

Pop-up club next weekend featuring Rusangano Family, Bantum and more at the Kino in Cork

Raclette

Winter cheese binge time

Uterus Prime

New robo-themed #RepealThe8th T-shirts. Follow UterusPrime8 on Instagram

‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover continues to show his vast talent with this TV show

Press Up

The pub and restaurant group’s plans for 2017 include opening the Stella Cinema, a boutique hotel in Ranelagh and a food market with restaurants in Temple Bar

Kimono jackets

Thank you, Zara

*******

12 Pubs

Begone lairy jumpered head-wreckers

Bosco and co

Outsourcing of RTÉ young people’s department is an end of an era

‘Gilmore Girls’ fanaticism

Are we the only ones who missed this craze?

Carry-on

In 2017, United Airlines launches Basic Economy. Low fares, but no carry-on baggage

Cool Christmas decor

Don’t be afraid of cheesiness and tinsel – it’s allowed

Playsuits

Look great, not so much fun on a night of multiple Christmas drinks appointments

Instagram Live

You can now be live on Stories. Or, you know, just live your life

