Index: Excellent food for thought on Daniel Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ and in Dublin’s Eatyard
RTÉ outsources young people’s department but those Gilmore Girls are back
Mary Garrioch and Philip Tyler, two of the presenters of RTÉ children’s programme ‘Bosco’, in 1982. Photograph: © RTÉ Stills Library
Eatyard
Food market beside the Bernard Shaw pub on Dublin’s South Richmond Street. Open Thursday-Sunday with all kinds of deliciousness
Sudden Club Weekender
Pop-up club next weekend featuring Rusangano Family, Bantum and more at the Kino in Cork
Raclette
Winter cheese binge time
Uterus Prime
New robo-themed #RepealThe8th T-shirts. Follow UterusPrime8 on Instagram
‘Atlanta’
Donald Glover continues to show his vast talent with this TV show
Press Up
The pub and restaurant group’s plans for 2017 include opening the Stella Cinema, a boutique hotel in Ranelagh and a food market with restaurants in Temple Bar
Kimono jackets
Thank you, Zara
*******
12 Pubs
Begone lairy jumpered head-wreckers
Bosco and co
Outsourcing of RTÉ young people’s department is an end of an era
‘Gilmore Girls’ fanaticism
Are we the only ones who missed this craze?
Carry-on
In 2017, United Airlines launches Basic Economy. Low fares, but no carry-on baggage
Cool Christmas decor
Don’t be afraid of cheesiness and tinsel – it’s allowed
Playsuits
Look great, not so much fun on a night of multiple Christmas drinks appointments
Instagram Live
You can now be live on Stories. Or, you know, just live your life