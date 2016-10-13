Wyse staff pay tribute to founder with Croagh Patrick climb

More than 50 staff at Wyse Property Management got together last month to climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo to raise funds for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services and to remember Joe Wyse, who founded the company and who died from cancer late last year.

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in summer 2015 and one of his last wishes was to make the pilgrimage to the top of Croagh Patrick. This he managed to do with the help of his wife and his great friend Josephine.

He made it to the top, and so did his staff on September 24th – a day that was windy and rainy to begin with but cleared up beautifully for the climb.

“A fantastic day . . . and a wonderful tribute to a wonderful man.” was how one staff member described the outing.” It was good for the cause too – Wyse raised more than €15,000 for Our Lady’s hospice.