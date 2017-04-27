Wicklow property focus: New developments in the Garden County

Homes in a variety of sizes and prices are becoming available in Wicklow this year

Alanna Gallagher

Castlelynn, Bray: three- and four-bed homes by Knockree Developments

Arklow

Meadowvale is a small development of 40 properties. Of the 24 launched there are six three-bed semis available at €225,000, through agents Kelly Walsh, and are due for completion in November 2017.

Meadowvale, Arklow: three-bed semis at €225,000
Bray  

Hooke & MacDonald is selling Castlelynn, a new development of three- and four-bed homes by Knockree Developments. There are six properties left, with prices from €430,000 for a three-bed semi of 118sq m to €545,000 for a detached dormer bungalow of 170sq m.

The Meadows, Marlton Road, Wicklow: three-bed semis for €291,000
Wicklow town

When complete, Sessile Oaks will comprise almost 200 units. Built by Krow Investments AK, on offer through O’Farrell Lynch are 28 two-, three- and four-bed homes ranging in price from €255,000 to €315,000. Five of the first 11 units have been reserved.  

Phase three of Kirvin Hill, a development of 94 three-bed houses, all with underfloor heating, is now selling through SherryFitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly. This phase comprises 44 properties of 100sq m apiece.The three-bed semis cost €275,000 and the three-bed detached style costs €295,000.

The Meadows, a mix of 71 three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached homes has just had a soft launch. Prices range from €291,000 for a three-bed semi of 110sq m to €355,000 for a four-bed detached of 130sq m. Developed by Redmond Homes who built nearby Marlton Court, Hall, Grove, Park and Demesne, it is for sale through joint agents SherryFitzGerald Myles Doyle/O’Neill & Flanagan. 

Blacklion, Greystones

Waverly at Blacklion, Greystones, Co Wicklow is a development of 129 homes of three-, four- and five-bed semi- and detached houses that will launch in the autumn through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Kelly Walsh New Homes. Prices are not yet confirmed. 

