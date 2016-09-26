What you can get for €330,000 – in Dublin and in the West

Address: 21 Palmerstown Avenue, Palmerstown, Dublin 20

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Lewis

On a tree-lined street, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace house is on a large plot with the adjoining site currently leased by the ESB and included in the sale. The 1950s house has two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom along with the three bedrooms. There is a small garden to the front of the 82sq m house and a large one at the back with a shed. BER: E2

Plus: Potential to extend into the large garden and/or area where electricity substation is, if it is moved

Minus: The bathroom could do with a rethink – the sink and bath do not need such a close relationship

Address: Newbrook House, Ballyglass, Claremorris, Co Mayo Agent: Property Partners Durcan

Restored in sympathy with period features, this house sits on an acre of land with stone outbuildings, garden and orchard. There is an open-plan kitchen/living area, utility, study, separate sitting room, four bedrooms (two en-suite), and a bathroom. BER C2

Plus: In a beautiful setting with handsome structures including a stone arch

Minus: Some of the carpets could do with changing or removal