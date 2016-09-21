What will become of the vast Brangelina property portfolio?

Now that the Brangelina break-up bombshell has dropped, the fallout will be just as prosaic as that of every other divorcing couple, just on a larger scale. So what’s to become of their vast property portfolio?

Over the years the stellar couple has managed to amass a substantial selection of homes around the world, from California, New Orleans, New York and Santa Barbara in the US, to France and Cambodia.

Their main east Hollywood home is often referred to as a compound as it has been expanded over the years through acquisitions of neighbouring properties. Pitt bought an original Craftsman’s house in the star-studded Los Feliz area in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million (€1.5 million), and following his divorce from Jennifer Aniston and hook up with Jolie he bought several adjoining properties for about $5 million and expanded the living accommodation. The two-acre estate includes a park for the children and swimming pool. In 2000 Pitt also bought an 11.5 acre oceanfronting estate along a remote stretch of beach outside Santa Barbara, California.

Dwarfing this however, is Pitt and Jolie’s vast multi-property estate in France. Chateau Miraval near Aix en Provence in the south of France was purchased on 1,200 acres in 2012 for an estimated $60 million. Over an hour west of Cannes, the luxury compound includes a 35-room main house, smaller guest/staff cottages, a Romanesque chapel where the couple married, and a recording studio. The lands comprise olive groves, an extensive organic vineyard for their Rose wine, swimming pools, a dirt bike course and several helicopter landing pads.

In 2006 the couple paid $3.5 million for a pristinely renovated 1930s masonry mansion in New Orleans’ celebrated French Quarter. They tried selling it last year for $6.5 million and took it off the market in December when the price had fallen to $5.65 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jolie has owned a 1,232sq ft apartment on New York city’s Upper West Side since 1997 and in 2003 she bought a traditional home on almost 100 acres in Cambodia’s Battambang Province. Later she added to it with 12,000 acres of land which she converted to a wildlife preserve.