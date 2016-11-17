What will €800,000 buy?

Address: 32 Shrewsbury Square, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald In a scheme on Sandymount Avenue, this two-bedroom, 83sq m apartment is on the first floor. The living/dining area opens out to a generous balcony and the SieMatic kitchen is fitted with Gaggenau and Kuppersbusch appliances. Both bedrooms open to balconies and the main one has an en suite. There is a designated car space. BER B2

Plus: Lovely big windows and a good balcony quota

Minus: The main balcony looks out onto parked cars

Address: Millmount House, Avoca, Co Wicklow

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Myles Doyle

Built in about 1840, Millmount House has been restored to a comfortable level while keeping its integrity as a rather grand, traditional country home. Accommodation, across 315sq m, includes a drawing room, with marble fireplace; a living room with fireplace; dining room with wine cellar; and kitchen by Andrew Ryan. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with walk-in wardrobe and en suite. There is also a bathroom and separate wc. BER C1

Plus: Views of the Avoca valley and a river nearby

Minus: The long-edge of the kitchen is buffered from the exterior by a lobby, gym and utility room