What will €550,000 buy?

Address: 90 Abbeyfield, Killester, Dublin 5

Agent: Quillsen

This 81sq m (872sq ft) bungalow built in the 1920s is 200m from Killester Dart station. It has a living room, kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and bathroom. There is a drive and lawn to the front and garden at the back with a patio. BER: E2

Plus: Large garden, close to the Dart

Minus: Extension does not have a garden-facing window

Address: Cregg Mill, Corrandulla, Co Galway

Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

With 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, Cregg Mill comprises three homes. Close to Galway city, the 18th-century property, with exposed beams and stone walls, measures 1,114sq m (12,000sq ft). The mill is on 1.3 acres with a trout river running beside it and a double garage on site. BER exempt

Plus: A substantial period property with a river running by

Minus: Some rooms could do with an update