What will €495,000 buy?

Address: 31 Booterstown Wood, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Agent: JLL

This duplex, penthouse apartment is in the Booterstown Wood scheme at the junction of the N11 and Booterstown Avenue. On the fourth and fifth floors, the 96sq m (1,033sq ft) home has a dual-aspect living/diningroom and kitchen, a west-facing balcony and access to a resident’s roof garden from where there are views across the city and to the sea. On the other floor is a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and floor-to-ceiling windows leading to a balcony. There are two parking spaces. Outside are communal garden with lawns, paved areas, mature trees and shrubs. BER: B2

Plus: Wide views of the sea from the roof garden

Minus: The balcony overlooks a busy dual carriageway

Address: St Thomas, Dublin Road, Arklow, Co Wicklow

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald, Myles Doyle

Half an acre of land comes with this 214sq m (2,300sq ft) period house that has original and modern features. Accommodation includes a livingroom with conservatory off it, a kitchen with doors to a patio, diningroom, study with fireplace, wc and utility on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and five bedrooms (one of them is dual aspect with an en suite and jacuzzi). Amenities including shops, a nearby beach, swimming pool and gym. BER: D2

Plus: Vast, mature garden

Minus: If you don’t like yellow walls, you will have a painting task on your hands