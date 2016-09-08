What will €450,000 buy?

Address: Lough Lannagh House, Mountain View, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Agent: Tuohy O’Toole

This 19th-century, four-bedroom house measures 200sq m (2,153sq ft). In Castlebar, beside Mayo General Hospital and GMIT, it sits on 0.26 hectares (about 0.65 acres) and has a terraced garden to the front, a courtyard to the side and a back garden. BER G

Plus: Lough Lannagh House comes with beautiful stone outbuildings.

Minus: It needs an update and some insulation.

Address: 14 Fortlands, off Herbert Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Agent: Tom Maher & Co

This two-bedroom penthouse on the third floor has been revamped. Beside St Vincent’s Hospital and close to Sandymount Strand, the 87.8sq m (945sq ft) apartment has a balcony off the living room and wide glassy doors into the kitchen and dining area. There is a parking space and bicycle shed. BER D2

Plus: The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room open out to a balcony, and there are generous glass doors between the living room and kitchen/dining room.

Minus: The common areas, including the carpark, look a little soulless.