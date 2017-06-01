Wexford holiday homes starting from €175,000

As the cornerstone of Ireland’s Ancient East, Wexford has long been a popular holiday destination – having the most days of sunshine along with easy access from the capital.

The area was first recorded on Ptolemy’s map in AD 140 – where he referred to Carnsore Point as Hieron Akron – a “sacred promontory” as it was a seat of druidism. The coastline in the 1800s bore the moniker “graveyard of a thousand ships” due to the treacherous seas. With modern navigational aids and proper charts, the area has become a popular sailing, fishing and diving destination.

New Ross and Enniscorthy bypasses are due for completion in the next few years, shaving up to 30 minutes off the journey to the sunny southeast.

Wexford County Council has plans to develop visitor centres at both New Ross and Enniscorthy to create focal points in both towns, based on the success of the Dunbrody Visitor Centre which now attracts more than 66,000 visitors annually. Plans are also under way to develop greenway cycling routes from Rosslare along the Waterford line in addition to Wexford to Curracloe and Wexford to Rosslare routes.

All agents in the county have reported a rise in the holiday home market. “It has really picked up and prices have risen by about 10 per cent in this sector,” says John Corish of REA McCormack Corish. There has been an increase in the UK and European market in addition to the regular Irish market for holiday homes, according to local agents.

Along with buying homes for holiday use, Colum Murphy of Kehoe and Associates says: “We have seen a trend in recent years whereby holiday homes are being purchased as permanent homes, as they are appealing for those seeking a peaceful location to reside.”

North Wexford

“This part of Wexford is particularly popular as it is only an hour’s drive from Dublin,” says Ciara Slattery of Warren Estates. They are currently listing Coolnamara at Clones beach for €350,000. The property comes with an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court just a minute from the beach, and also through Warren Estates is St Johns – a three-bedroom chalet just a stone’s throw to the water at Ardamine asking €225,000.

Coolnamara at Clones beach with a tennis court and swimming pool for €350,000

Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella are seeking €200,000 for The Beach House outside Courtown. Though small at 52sq m, the chalet is at the edge of the shoreline and comes with a three-bed mobile home and separate games room. Suan Tra, is a fine three-bed property in need of upgrading on 0.8 of an acre close to the beach and is available through Sherry FitzGerald Myles Doyle with an asking price of €175,000. REA Mc Cormack Corish is seeking €295,000 for a four-bed house at Ballinamorragh just minutes from the beach.

Kilmore Quay

Noted for its traditional thatched cottages, there are currently two on the market. The Thatch in the village centre at 93sq m is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Haythornthwaite asking €185,000. Agents Keane are seeking €179,500 for the three-bedroom Lantern Cottage situated on one acre.

Kilmore Quay Harbour. There are a couple of traditional thatched cottages in the area starting from €179,500

Rosslare

Osborne House, a five-bedroom period property is asking €200,000 and a three-bedroom former RNLI bungalow with great ocean views is seeking €199,000, both through Sherry FitzGerald Haythornthwaite.

Menapia Properties is asking €300,000 for 34 Clearwater Cove, a modern four-bed house just minutes from the beach.

Wexford Town

In a bid to attract more tourists to the town, work will soon start at the €2.5 million Carrigfoyle Activity Centre in a disused quarry at Forth Mountain, which will include aerial rock climbing, zip wires etc, in addition to the three Coillte-approved looped walks near the site.

The Stonebridge building on Paul’s Quay – a complex of 73 apartments – has been purchased by the Talbot Hotel Collection and converted to holiday self-catering units,while a new 50-berth marina is also planned for the town.