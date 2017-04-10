Two homes, one price €150,000

Town

Address: 11 The Hampton, Santry Cross, Ballymun, Dublin 11

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra

On the first floor, this two-bedroom apartment is 65sq m (700sq ft) in size. The main bedroom – which has a slanted outer wall – comes with an en suite. There is also another bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/living room with large windows and a balcony. BER: D2

Plus: A balcony in the living room and plenty of windows

Minus: The kitchen designer didn’t manage to get the washing machine and fridge behind unit doors

Country

Address: Drumboe, Stranorlar, Co Donegal

Agent: Property Partners Paul Reynolds & Co

About 1km from Ballybofey town and less than 20km from Letterkenny, this three-bedroom period house measures 121sq m (1,300sq ft). Original features include sash windows and fireplaces and a generous scale, including high ceilings. There are three reception rooms downstairs, along with a kitchen. The bedrooms and a bathroom are on the first floor. The garden has a lawn and mature trees and shrubs. BER: G.

Plus: Good sized sash windows and surrounded by mature trees

Minus: The kitchen has been squeezed into a tiny room with a boiler house stuck onto it even though there is loads of space in the rooms around it