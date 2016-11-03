Town v Country: What will €595,000 buy?

Address: Airton, Hillcrest Downs, Hillcrest Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18 Agent: Vincent Finnegan

In a cul-de-sac, this four-bedroom, 144sq m (1,550sq ft) dormer house is a 15-minute walk from the Luas. With a drive to the front and a garden behind, the house also has two reception rooms, a diningroom, kitchen, utility, study, bathroom and four bedrooms (one with en suite). BER C3

Plus: Bright generous spaces within with great links to the garden from the dining- and livingrooms Minus: The dormer style means the two upstairs bedrooms have that in-the-attic feeling

Address: Hill House, Palmershill, Cashel, Co Tipperary Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer and Davern

Built in 1710, this seven-bedroom house sits in its own grounds overlooking the Rock of Cashel and the town. The house retains its period features, such as sash windows, fanlights, oak floors and fireplaces, and grand country-house proportions, and is in comfortable condition. Accommodation includes a drawingroom with white marble fireplace, a diningroom and livingroom with French doors to the garden. The first floor has seven en suite bedrooms. Outside is a courtyard with two stables, a garage, two coach houses and a feed room.

Plus: Handsome traditional country-house interior with grand proportions Minus: The great swath of tarmac around the house and clipped conifers are not in tune with the era and style of the house and make it feel like a corporate venue (which is a suggested use).