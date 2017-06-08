Town or Country: What €395,000 buys

Address: 10 Harcourt Mews, Camden Street, Dublin 2

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

On the top (fourth) floor of the Harcourt Mews development above Tesco on Camden Street, this apartment has two bedrooms (one en suite). The 80sq m (861sq ft) home has a south-facing living room opening to a large balcony, and a kitchen and bathroom. BER: E1

Plus: Bright and modern with terrace views over rooftops

Minus: On a busy street

Lower Aghada, Midleton, Cork

Address: Lower Aghada, Midleton, Co Cork

Agent: Russell Estate Agents

With a garden running down to the water, this four-bedroom detached house has direct access to Cork Harbour. It is at the former entrance to the US airbase at Lower Aghada village. There are four bedrooms (one on the ground floor and another with an en suite), an open-plan kitchen/dining room with sea views and French windows, a living room with fireplace and bathroom. Midleton is 15 minutes away. BER: C3

Plus: On the waterfront

Minus: Nondescript exterior, from the grey render to the garden beyond