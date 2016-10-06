Town and Country: What you can get for €975,000

Address: Henley Cottage, Churchtown Road Upper, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Agent: Beirne & Wise (Churchtown)

This Victorian villa built in the 1860s has been remodelled to a high spec. The 160sq m (1,722sq ft) house has four reception rooms, toilet, utility room, three bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. There is a games room detached from the house. Outside there is a courtyard garden and off-street parking. BER: B2

Plus: Beautifully refurbished with a great mix of period and modern styles with generous rooflights in the kitchen

Minus: One bedroom is on the ground floor, compromised in size by utility space, lobby and toilet beside it

Address: Lissardagh House, Lissarda, Cork

Agent: Michael H Daniels & Co

On about 5.6 hectares (13.84 acres), this four-bedroom Georgian house was built in 1860. The two-storey over-basement house measures 495sq m (5,300sq ft). Accommodation includes four reception rooms, a study, kitchen and utility rooms plus four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is reached by a drive lined by trees; there are many mature trees, as well as outhouses, in the gardens. The house is at the edge of the Lee Valley. BER: E1

Plus: Gorgeous Georgian proportions with high ceilings (3.7m/12ft on the reception floor) and tall windows

Minus: Kitchen is on the lower ground floor in line with tradition right across Ireland, but if you are going to spend a lot of time there it may be better higher up the house