Town and Country: What will €725,000 buy?

TOWN

Address: 18 Trimleston Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Beirne and Wise

This 130sq m (1,399sq ft) house has a living room, open-plan kitchen/dining room, a playroom/office and WC on the ground floor, with a garage which could be converted. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The rear garden faces south. BER: E1

Plus: Generally good-sized rooms, and glazed doors between the rooms at the back of the house and south-facing garden

Minus: Could do with an update and the family room beside the kitchen is a bit of an awkward space

COUNTRY

Address: Aotearoa House, Kilmeague, Naas, Co Kildare, Kilmeage, Co Kildare

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This 300sq m (3,229sq ft) house takes from the locality with stone and slate on the exterior. Inside the living spaces are open-plan with plenty of natural light and high ceilings. There are five bedrooms – all with en suite bathrooms – while the main suite has a bathroom with Jacuzzi bath and flat-screen television, walk-in wardrobe and a balcony. There is also a studio apartment. BER B3

Plus: Lovely flowing interior with large windows and beautiful finishes

Minus: The design comprises a number of elements with pitched roofs and it gets a bit peaky where a number of these meet each other