Town and Country. What will €500,000 buy?
Seven homes in a rural setting or a solid Victorian house?
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary
COUNTRY
Address: Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer
This limestone and brick building contains seven homes and sits in 15 acres of land including woods and a tennis court. The houses range from 63sq m to 88.7sq m in size. The building is within walking distance of Tipperary Golf and Country Club. BER D1
Plus: Handsome property that could bring rental income
Minus: Stark, functional surrounds of Tarmac and grass
TOWN
Address: 29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8
Agent: O’Connor Shannon
This 76sq m (818sq ft) Victorian house in a city hot-spot needs work. There are three bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs. There is also a living room on each floor, so the house needs reconfiguring as well as an overhaul. The garden faces southeast and can be accessed from the rear. There is an outhouse but it’s nothing to write home about. BER G
Plus: Solid period house
Minus: Needs considerable refurbishment