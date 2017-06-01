Town and Country. What will €500,000 buy?

COUNTRY

Address: Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer

This limestone and brick building contains seven homes and sits in 15 acres of land including woods and a tennis court. The houses range from 63sq m to 88.7sq m in size. The building is within walking distance of Tipperary Golf and Country Club. BER D1

Plus: Handsome property that could bring rental income

Minus: Stark, functional surrounds of Tarmac and grass

29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8

TOWN

Address: 29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8

Agent: O’Connor Shannon

This 76sq m (818sq ft) Victorian house in a city hot-spot needs work. There are three bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs. There is also a living room on each floor, so the house needs reconfiguring as well as an overhaul. The garden faces southeast and can be accessed from the rear. There is an outhouse but it’s nothing to write home about. BER G

Plus: Solid period house

Minus: Needs considerable refurbishment