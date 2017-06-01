Town and Country. What will €500,000 buy?

Seven homes in a rural setting or a solid Victorian house?

Emma Cullinan

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary

 

COUNTRY

Address: Woodcock Grove, Blackbridge, Dundrum, Co Tipperary

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer

This limestone and brick building contains seven homes and sits in 15 acres of land including woods and a tennis court. The houses range from 63sq m to 88.7sq m in size. The building is within walking distance of Tipperary Golf and Country Club. BER D1

Plus: Handsome property that could bring rental income

Minus: Stark, functional surrounds of Tarmac and grass

29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8
29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8

TOWN

Address: 29 St Albans Road, Dublin 8

Agent: O’Connor Shannon

This 76sq m (818sq ft) Victorian house in a city hot-spot needs work. There are three bedrooms, two upstairs and one downstairs. There is also a living room on each floor, so the house needs reconfiguring as well as an overhaul. The garden faces southeast and can be accessed from the rear. There is an outhouse but it’s nothing to write home about. BER G

Plus: Solid period house

Minus: Needs considerable refurbishment

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.