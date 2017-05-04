Town and Country: what can you get for €950,000

Address: Forgefield House, Kilkea, Co Kildare

Agent: Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty

On nearly two acres of land, in Kilkea village, this 530sq m (5,705sq ft) house is nearly opposite Kilkea Castle’s main gate. Built in 2006, but drawing on Victorian architecture for inspiration, the house is entered via a reclaimed door with a fantail window. On this floor is a reception/dining room and living room with fireplace, a library and sunroom/kitchen with Aga. Upstairs are four bedrooms. Views are towards the Killeshin Hills. Outbuildings include a studio and garage. BER: B3

Plus: Beautifully presented and a good BER

Minus: A plethora of peaks on the roof, and the wall above the sunroom could have had another window

Address: 7 Ramleh Close, Milltown, Dublin 6

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

In a cul-de-sac, this 153sq m (1,647sqft) house has a dual-aspect living room on the ground floor along with a family room, toilet and a kitchen/dining room that overlooks the west-facing garden. Upstairs are five bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a drive to the front with lawn and flower border. BER: E2

Plus: Good location and a host of bedrooms

Minus: The placing of the hall downstairs results in thin reception rooms