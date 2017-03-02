Town and Country: What can you get for €875,000?

TOWN

Address: Bramleigh House, Churchtown Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Agent: DNG Terenure

This detached bungalow in a cul-de-sac has one living room to the front with a stove and another at the back with double doors to the garden, along with a kitchen/dining room, five bedrooms (one of which has an en-suite) and a bathroom. Outside are a garage, workshop, detached gym/study and off-street parking. The Luas at Windy Arbour is a five-minute walk away. BER: E1

Plus: Nicely presented detached house with gardens front and back.

Minus: The standard bungalow layout means it has a dark internal corridor and a bedroom wedged between two living rooms.

COUNTRY

Address: Wingfield, Wicklow Gap, Gorey, Co Wexford

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

This 533sq m (5,737sq ft) house was built in a classical style in 1996. On the Wicklow/Wexford border, six minutes from Aughrim village, it is an hour from Dublin. Reached via a tree-lined avenue, the house has a black-and-white tiled hall with split stairs to a landing. In the basement is a kitchen, conservatory opening to a patio, dining room with solid wood floor and fireplace, a gym, sauna, utility, WC and wet room with rain shower. On the ground floor are three sitting rooms, a study and WC. Upstairs are five en-suite bedrooms, the main one with a jacuzzi. Gardens and grassland run to six acres. BER: C3

Plus: Substantial beautifully presented house with good sized rooms and windows.

Minus: While kitchens in such houses would traditionally have been in the basement, consigning staff to the lower quarters, nowadays – when they are central to a house – it would have been better to have this one above ground.